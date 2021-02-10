LETTER: Clean energy is the future

Scott Frostman's Feb. 4 column outlined the challenges caused by our use of fossil fuels. His short term concerns however; ignore the long term danger fossil fuels pose a livable planet earth.

As the planet heats up, the ice caps melt, the oceans rise, and climate becomes more unpredictable and dangerous, we must alter our lifestyle.

There is hope, we now have a president that believes in reality and science. There are many other signs of hope as well.

This newspaper writes about Wisconsin electrical utilities generating solar and wind farms being built and utilities closing down coal generating plants. I hope this paper keeps us up-to-date on clean energy progress.

Ford announced an investment of $11.5 billion in electric vehicles, like the electric Mustang and General Motors is investing $27 billion in electric vehicles in the next 5 years. Consumer Reports shows, long term, electric cars are now cheaper than comparable gas-powered cars.

Government, corporations, research universities, and more are working to lessen our dependency on fossil fuels. The greatest hope though for a clean, livable future is the determination by our young people to insure they will inherit a livable planet.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo