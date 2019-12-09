Just how many times does the clock on the wall remind us that time is running out on our ability to save ourselves from the devastation that will be coming as our climate continues to change for the worse?
“The changes are accelerating” warns a United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change as conditions worsen worldwide and the effects harm everything: people, plants, animals, food supply, infrastructure and the global economy.
The Paris Accord was an attempt to put the lid on how much nations could continue to harm our planet. But since the United States has pulled out of that agreement, there is less of a unified international effort to make necessary changes.
However, a group of Baraboo residents has come together knowing that now is the time to act. Powered Up Baraboo Inc. has as its goal to increase the use of renewable energy and environmentally sustainable practices in Baraboo and the surrounding Sauk County area. See the Dec. 2 issue of the Baraboo News Republic for an informative article on this new group.
They see the clock ticking and are working to avert the worst of the disasters coming our way.
Nick Kelly, Baraboo
