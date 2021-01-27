LETTER: Closing down the pipeline makes sense

I read in Congressman Glenn Grothman's newsletter that "Upon completion, the Keystone XL pipeline would ...support 11,000 U.S. jobs. Hundreds of those jobs existed here in Wisconsin and many of them have already received notice that they have been laid off as a direct result of President Biden shutting down construction of the pipeline.”

That statement is misleading. As reported by USA Today, "TC Energy said more than 1,000 people are out of work because of Biden’s executive order. In October, the company said it expected to employ more than 11,000 Americans in 2021 and generate more than $1.6 in gross wages. But both TC Energy and the State Department have said the majority of those jobs would be temporary. A 2014 report found that the company would need only 50 employees to maintain the Keystone XL pipeline once it’s finished, 35 of them permanent.”

Cancelling this pipeline makes sense for many reasons such as moving away from consumption of fossil fuels that lead to climate change, and reducing risks posed by leakage or spillage of unrefined bitumen that causes catastrophic pollution. We should out safety and long-term benefits above short-term gains.

Henry St. Maurice, Columbus