LETTER: Closing Neenah Creek school in Dells was a poor decision

The closing of Neenah Creek Elementary was a bad move. With this poor decision, the school board has lost the trust of so many families and this trust will be hard to win back. This is a done deal, and I'm not writing to change anyone's mind, but rather to commend the staff at Neenah Creek. I’ve been a public servant and an educator for most of my adult life. I have seen firsthand how a group of motivated and engaged individuals can set the tone and the culture of an organization. This is what’s happening at Neenah Creek. The staff there are excellent.