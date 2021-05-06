LETTER: Closing Neenah Creek school in Dells was a poor decision

The closing of Neenah Creek Elementary was a bad move. With this poor decision, the school board has lost the trust of so many families and this trust will be hard to win back. This is a done deal, and I'm not writing to change anyone's mind, but rather to commend the staff at Neenah Creek. I’ve been a public servant and an educator for most of my adult life. I have seen firsthand how a group of motivated and engaged individuals can set the tone and the culture of an organization. This is what’s happening at Neenah Creek. The staff there are excellent.
I don't want to discount what this closure means to the Briggsville community, but I'm optimistic that the consolidation of Neenah Creek and Spring Hill is an opportunity for the Neenah Creek staff to multiply all the good they've been doing across the district. This will definitely be a heavier lift in a bigger school, but if anyone can pull it off, it's this group.
Dillon Gavinski, Wisconsin Dells