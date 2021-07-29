LETTER: Closure of Neenah Creek School is a failure

“Neenah Creek Strong!” Children have learned in Briggsville since the 1850s. Now, if decision-makers have their way, their school will be eerily quiet come September.

The board’s closure decision is a failure of imagination. Stung by their April referendum loss, and under pressure to find immediate savings, the board made a hasty decision to shutter Neenah Creek. Terry Slack, district administrator, said after the referendum, “. . . we need to take a look at ways we can tighten our belt a little bit.” However, just three weeks later only one district building bore the brunt of Slack’s “belt tightening.”

Neenah Creek is a treasure. The building is sound, and it features a natural setting and recently installed solar panels. Staff is caring and provides unique programming that even includes a community garden.

Isn’t it ironic that as other districts scramble to find new education options, our board is limiting families’ choices? Sadly, the Dells may find they lose students -- and dollars -- to neighboring districts.

With a bit of marketing imagination and support, families across the district would welcome the chance to send their kids to Neenah Creek. After all, board members, the buses can travel both directions.

Anita Nelson, Wisconsin Dells