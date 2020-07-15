LETTER: Columbia County Board committee vote stifles voices of voters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After the current census is completed the Wisconsin Legislature will draw political district maps - voting maps - used in future elections. In the past, both political parties have rigged these maps to solidify the power of the political power in the majority.

People across the state want this to change. Fifty-one counties have passed a county board resolution calling for a non-partisan redistricting process to be used, 17 have passed a countywide referendum supporting such an action and, so far, eight more counties have a referendum on the November ballot. In all counties where a referendum was put on the ballot it passed by at least 72% of votes.

The Columbia County Executive Committee was asked to add an item to the agenda of the County Board of Supervisors to discuss putting a referendum for non-partisan redistricting on the November ballot. That referendum would have allowed the voters to have their say. Instead, these five individuals chose not to put the item on the board agenda. By taking this action they have decided that their voices matter more than the voices of voters across Columbia County.

Patti Herman, Fair Maps Columbia County, Lodi