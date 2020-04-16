LETTER: Columbia County's board should return to 2-year terms for chairman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The April 10 story on changing county board leadership was highly misleading. The five former county board chairs and four retired county board committee chairs supported the letter to county board supervisors suggesting the wisdom of the more than 100-year tradition in Columbia County until 2016 of electing a new county board chair every two years. The letter was not meant to be personally directed against Chairman Vern Gove.

When we re-elected Gove for a second and third term it was in the midst of our building project. There was a strong feeling then that there was a reason to break with precedent and re-elect our current county board chair to continue to handle the details of the new buildings. As a county board supervisor, I did not intend to continue that break with tradition longer than that.

Our current county board chair has chosen to spend lots of time in his office. It doesn’t have to be so. We have strong department heads who do not need managing on a daily basis.

Return to a great tradition and elect a new county board chair every two years.

Susanna Bradley, Portage