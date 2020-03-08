LETTER: Columbus Area Historical Society soup and chili luncheon was a success

Dear editor,
Thanks to all the businesses and individuals instrumental in making the Columbus Area Historical Society Annual Chili & Soup Luncheon Fundraiser Feb. 23 a big success!
Thank you to the Columbus United Methodist Church for allowing us to use their beautiful facility for our event!
Thank you also to Fire Chief Randy Koehn for sharing his knowledge of the Columbus Fire Department's rich history in our community. Thank you also to Darlene Marks and Tom Mannlein for presenting the story of Columbus' 100th Anniversary Celebration of 1940 and the history of Danville's Jaeger Mill.
Thank you to the silent auction items donated by: Quamme Insurance Agency, American Family Insurance-Eric Cotter Agency, Studio 28, Drexel Building Supply, Fromm Family Foods, West Columbus Travel Center-BP, Associated Bank, Farmers and Merchants Union Bank, The Midwest Horse Fair, Chestor Bandits-BP, Old Garage Barbershop, Fast Lanes, Wise Guys, Cardinal Embroidery and Screen Printing, Subway, Rhodes Bake-N-Serve, Julie’s Java House, Columbus Family Restaurant, Secret Garden Floral, CJ’S of Fall River, The Cardinal Cage, MP’S Town Tap, Jessica Prescott Photography, JRC Enterprises, Inc., Twisted Sister, O’Reilly’s, Pic-N-Save/Roundy's-Columbus, Odd Fellows, Culver’s, Unstoppable Art, Bombshell, Prairie Ridge Hospital, Matt Gocker, Nettie Powers, Kelsey O’Brien, Sherry Culhane, Diane Schwoerer, Rube and Dolores Christian, Kathy Carter, Richard Reese, Adam and Karen Schwoerer, The Jansky family and our CAHS Members.
Another shout out to the Columbus High School student and staff volunteers who worked this event.
Finally, thank you to all the CAHS members for their time and dedication to this annual fundraiser event. CAHS and the CAHS Museum are volunteer driven and funded by support of grants, donations and fundraising events such as this luncheon. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, all proceeds go directly to the maintenance and operation of the CAHS Museum and the society's mission to collect, protect and preserve the rich history and stories of the Columbus area.
Sheila Worthen
Columbus Area Historical Society