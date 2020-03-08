LETTER: Columbus Area Historical Society soup and chili luncheon was a success

Finally, thank you to all the CAHS members for their time and dedication to this annual fundraiser event. CAHS and the CAHS Museum are volunteer driven and funded by support of grants, donations and fundraising events such as this luncheon. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, all proceeds go directly to the maintenance and operation of the CAHS Museum and the society's mission to collect, protect and preserve the rich history and stories of the Columbus area.