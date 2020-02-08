LETTER: Columbus Bloodmobile drive needs volunteers

Bloodmobile drive needs volunteers

The coordinators of the Columbus Red Cross Bloodmobile drive for Tuesday, Feb. 25, thank the donors who have scheduled to donate blood on that date. We are again asking people to check their schedules to see if they would have time to participate in the drive. The blood drive is being hosted at a new site which is the New Testament Baptist Church located at N2232 Duborg Rd. To donate blood you may either go to redcrossblood.org or contact Joani Duffy at 920-623-4776. Weiland Dairy, LLC is sponsoring the drive and lunch will be provided to donors by the New Testament Baptist Church group.