LETTER: Columbus Girls Basketball Backcourt Club Icebreaker successful

Dear editor,

Thank you for making the annual Columbus Girls Basketball Backcourt Club Icebreaker fundraiser a success!

Funds raised will benefit all our Columbus Lady Cards basketball players from third grade through high school.

Thank you to Kestrel Ridge management, Nickie Klahn, Melissa Parker, and staff for the use of their facility, Joe Brown for the wonderful meal, and Julius Temkin for being our awesome auctioneer.

Thank you to the youth coaches for assistance in promoting the event and selling tickets, to all who purchased tickets, our attendees, the auction item bidders, those who purchased tickets for the raffles, and the varsity team for helping to serve the meal.