LETTER: Columbus Girls Basketball Backcourt Club Icebreaker successful

Dear editor,
Thank you for making the annual Columbus Girls Basketball Backcourt Club Icebreaker fundraiser a success!
Funds raised will benefit all our Columbus Lady Cards basketball players from third grade through high school.
You have free articles remaining.
Thank you to Kestrel Ridge management, Nickie Klahn, Melissa Parker, and staff for the use of their facility, Joe Brown for the wonderful meal, and Julius Temkin for being our awesome auctioneer.
Thank you to the youth coaches for assistance in promoting the event and selling tickets, to all who purchased tickets, our attendees, the auction item bidders, those who purchased tickets for the raffles, and the varsity team for helping to serve the meal.
Thank you to this year’s donors: American Family Insurance, Anytime Fitness, Apple Tree, Tim and Jill Baker, The Beautiful Choice Salon, Benvenuto’s, Marcie and Aaron Bindl, Troy and Melissa Boettcher, Boarders Inn and Suites, Cardinal Embroidery, John and Sherri Casper, Cercis Brewery, CGBBC, Chester Bandits, Chipped and Cracked Nail Lounge, Color X Salon, Columbus Family Dental, Columbus Family Restaurant, Columbus High School, Columbus High School Girls Basketball Team, Columbus Recreation Department, Columbus West Travel Center, Columbus Youth Basketball Teams, Culver’s, Day One Pizza, Drexel, Brian Dworak, Jeff Dworak, Tim Dworak, F&M Farmers and Merchant Union Bank, Fast Lanes, Friends of Columbus Girls Basketball, Shane Gille, Kristen and Thomas Hart, Home Expressions, James St. Pizza, Julie’s Java House, Kraig and Katie Kahl, Kestrel Ridge Golf Course and staff, Nickie Klahn, Kurth Brewery, Kwik Trip, Lyco, Madison Optometric Center, Amy and Mike Meyers, Napleton Chevrolet, Jill Norman, Office Discount Supply, David and Catie O’Keefe, Stacy Olson, Melissa Parker, Kelly Paulson, Paulsoncrest Seeds, Prairie Ridge Health, Pepsi, Pick & Save, Todd and Dana Pike, Posh Nail Studio, Quamme Insurance, Robbins Manufacturing, Scott Anthon Photography, Adrian Shepard, Lynn Shepard, Studio 920, Jen and Mike Sullivan, Julius Temkin, True Value, Wingz & Things, Wise Guys Auto, and Jeff and Kim Zittel. You made it possible for us to have a successful fundraiser. Any omission to this list is inadvertent and with regret.
Kristen Hart
Columbus Girls Basketball Backcourt Club Treasurer