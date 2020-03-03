LETTER: Columbus has become a battleground related to school district

Ci-vil-i-ty n., 1. courtesy 2. Polite act. Columbus has become a battleground between those who support the Columbus School Board and administration and those that don't. There is nothing wrong with debating issues that are important to the school district, our children and the entire community. What is wrong is spreading rumors, gossip, and defiling people's names while supposedly expressing an opinion. As many people have found out lately words do hurt and can damage a person's reputation. We try to teach our children not to bully, tease or hurt someone with words. Where is the example adults should be setting for the children to follow? Our country has freedom of speech but that does not mean you are not responsible for what you say in the public media. Choose your words carefully. Set a good example!