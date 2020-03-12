LETTER: Columbus School Board candidate Travis Heiman best advocate for teachers and students
Dear editor,

Columbus has an important decision to make on which candidates become members of the Columbus School Board. As we get closer to the election, please consider the following questions: Who would be the best advocate for teachers and students, a current teacher or someone who has never taught in a classroom?

Who is most qualified to navigate tough decisions regarding our schools, a current teacher, or someone who has never taught in a classroom?

Who knows more about strategies to engage students and improve academic achievement, a current teacher or someone who has never taught in a classroom?

Which candidate knows more about teaching and learning, a current teacher or someone who has never taught in a classroom?

The bottom line is, teachers need a seat at the table where decisions are being made and I am ready to advocate and lead. As an educator and Columbus High School graduate, I have the passion and expertise to support and improve our schools . We need a collaborative effort to affect change in our schools because we are better together. I ask for your support and vote on April 7. Go Cards!

Travis Heiman

Candidate for Columbus School Board

