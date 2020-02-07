LETTER: Columbus School Board makes transparency a low priority

Dear editor,
A popular government without popular information or the means of acquiring it is but a prologue to a farce or a tragedy, or perhaps both. What holds true at our nation's founding still rings true today. It's been disappointing that the Columbus School Board has consistently made transparency a low priority, such as the district's financial dealings - arguably it should have the most transparency.
One example is how the district acquires contracts. The real details of its competitive bidding process were only uncovered after parents’ investigation. At the insistence of a state agency, the district held a meeting revealing that vendors regularly drafted the district's request for proposals. On at least one such contract it was not disclosed to the board who the true author was. Instead the superintendent's office insisted the district drafted the request and all vendors were given equal opportunity to submit proposals. The author of the request didn’t submit a proposal. They won the contract; cost was not considered. The Board recently marked the superintendent's office "in compliance" with competitive bidding policy, never making any reference to revelations made about the competitive bidding process.
This was only one out of hundreds of district budget items totaling roughly $16 million. There's other district business such as educational outcomes, facilities, teacher matters, etc. They all demand transparency.
With these public interests in mind, I've requested the following items be added to the Board agenda at its next meeting and urge approval:
1. Include conversation with the Board answering questions and concerns made by community members to the public conversation portion.
2. All district monitoring reports are published on the district website;
3. Meeting packets are published on the district website before meetings so community members can see the material that is being commented on and informing Board decisions.
Lee Trask
Columbus