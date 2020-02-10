LETTER: Columbus School Board thanks school bus drivers
LETTER: Columbus School Board thanks school bus drivers

Thank you, school bus drivers

Dear editor,

One of the most important pieces in the functioning of the Columbus School District is the role of our business drivers. During the month of February, we will celebrate Bus Driver Appreciation Week, February 10-14.

Our school bus drivers have worked extremely hard for many years to provide daily transportation and student activities transportation. Well done!

Thanks for your continued hard work and dedication for the Columbus School District.

The Columbus School Board: Cindy Damm, President, Bill Braun, Vice-President, Julie Hajewski, Clerk, Keith Loppnow, Treasurer, Kelly Crombie, Mike O’Brien and Julia Hoffman

