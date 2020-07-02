LETTER: Columbus School District awards grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Starting in 2015-16, The Columbus School District Endowment Committee has awarded grants every year to individual district staﬀ to enhance their work on behalf of Columbus students.

As we well know, this year has required major changes and accommodations on the part of all staﬀ so as to continue the learning process in a safe and eﬀective way. Thus the Endowment Committee decided to recognize staﬀ for going far above and beyond their normal duties and activities in support of students and their families.

Therefore, rather than awarding a grant to an individual, staﬀ members have been given a $50 gift card in acknowledgement of their eﬀorts.

The Endowment Committee would like to extend its grateful appreciation to Columbus School District staﬀ for rising to the occasion during these unusual and challenging times. Thank you so much.

Sincerely,

The Columbus School District Endowment Committee:

Liz O’Donnell, Bill O’Donnell, Laura Reetz, Mary Arnold, Zach Navins, Annette Deuman, Cori Denk, Kelly Towne, Kent Ritchie.