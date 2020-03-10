LETTER: Columbus School District hosting referendum meeting tonight and March 26

Dear editor,

On Feb. 27, the Columbus School District held its first information session about the April 7 facilities referendum.

We had a great turnout of community members with good questions. We appreciate them taking the time to learn about the steps taken to determine this referendum plan, as well as discuss the details and impact of the plan for our kids and community.

There are two more opportunities available before the election: Tuesday, March 10 at Columbus High School and Thursday, March 26 at Columbus Elementary School. Presentation both evenings start at 7 p.m.

We hope you will take the opportunity to learn about the work and conclusions drawn through this community-driven process. More information can be found at the school district’s website at columbus.k12.wi.us or call the referendum hotline at (920) 350-0365.

The Columbus School Board: Bill Braun, Kelly Crombie, Cindy Damm, Julie Hajewski, Julia Hoffman, Keith Loppnow, Mike O’Brien