LETTER: Columbus School District referendum will help repair aging buildings

Dear editor,

For more than three years, more than 100 of your neighbors have been sharing their vision for the schools of Columbus. A recent survey showed community support for the $30 million referendum on the April 7 ballot.

Bray Architects is impressed by the maintenance of our old buildings. Indeed, the oldest part of CMS dates back to 1910, the year the Titanic was still under construction. Yearly, thousands of people traipse in and out of our schools, yet despite that, some say, “Why can’t they maintain the schools like I do my house?” Well, schools don’t have the luxury of asking thousands to take off their shoes at the front door. And no one today argues against security improvements in any school.

The one-room-school-house philosophy will not produce the doctors, nurses or medical researchers needed to combat COVID-19.

Other schools don’t want to play here because our sports facilities are outdated. We cannot host conference sporting or musical events because we lack adequate facilities. As a result, Columbus misses out on a lot of money that instead flows into other communities. Many neighboring towns have held successful referendums, allowing them to upgrade their facilities, leaving Columbus further behind.

Bill O'Donnell

Columbus