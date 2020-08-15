LETTER: Columbus Schools reopening plan

Columbus Schools reopening plan

Covid-19 has brought unprecedented times and presented many schools with unique challenges to educating students. Our school district, in collaboration with administrators, teachers, and staff worked together to come up with a foundational plan for re-opening in the Fall. This was a tall order and the administrative team worked diligently to provide flexible options for going back to school based on different levels of Covid-19 in our area. This plan was developed with considerations for best practices, health and safety of students and staff, and providing a safe learning environment.

The Columbus School Board fully supports and appreciates the work of the administration, teachers and support staff at this difficult time. We understand the impact these decisions will have on the families and children we serve. While we do not know for certain what the Fall will bring, we do know that it will take all of us to contain the spread of Covid-19 by following state and local health guidelines. Parents, teachers, and students will need to be flexible as we progress throughout the 2020-21 school year.