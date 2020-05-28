LETTER: Columnist, justice off mark with attack on Supreme Court
LETTER

LETTER: Columnist, justice off mark with attack on Supreme Court

According to [columnist] Dave Zweifel and Justice Rebecca Dallet, the 4-3 vote in the Gov. Tony Evers case was the most blatant example of judicial activism by a bought-and-paid for high court that has no shame.

As of May 22, reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there are 13 counties with three or less reported cases of COVID-19. They are: Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Florence, Marquette, Pepin, Taylor, Iron, Langland, Lincoln, Menomonee, Price, and Washburn. Because of the court's decision, these counties can now decide how to proceed with stay-at-home orders that match their circumstances.

I do not understand the unjustified vicious attacks by Zweifel and imputed impartial Justice Rebecca Dallet.

Paul Slavik, Portage

