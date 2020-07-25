LETTER: Columnist wrong about National Popular Vote plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his op-ed on polling, Scott Frostman’s side-comment about the National Popular Vote calls for a response. The National Popular Vote Compact ensures that the winner of the national popular vote becomes president. It accomplishes this through the Electoral College, awarding states’ electoral votes to the national popular vote winner.

Currently, all of Wisconsin’s electoral votes, like those of 47 other states, go to the winner in the state (not in the nation) and local votes for the second-place candidate are disregarded. Contrary to Frostman’s assertion, under this process a wider diversity of voters is not brought into the vetting process. Currently, candidates don’t campaign in small, non-battleground states.

National Popular Vote makes every vote, in every state, city and county count. Accordingly, candidate attention won’t be focused only on the handful of battleground states as it is now, but will address the concerns of all voters no matter where they reside.

No constitutional amendment is needed because the states have constitutional power to determine how their electoral votes are allocated. Ask your state legislators to pass the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact so candidates have to pay attention to rural and city voters. All votes should count!

Barbara Paterick, Hobart