LETTER: Come on, people: Not your 'right' to endanger others -- Wear a mask

The human mind is incredible with its ability to shrink and reduce noble aspirations like freedom and liberty to a childlike interpretation.

"I don't want to wear a mask, so I shouldn't have to. It's my right."

Rights? What right have you to endanger people by not wearing a mask? At least 33 countries around the world will not allow Americans to enter. Why? It's not because Trump has made the country an international laughing stock. He did that the day he was sworn in as president by insisting his attending crowd was bigger than Obama's when clearly it was not and Trump has been lying to Americans and the world ever since.

Today, we are not even allowed into foreign countries because they know masks stop the spread of the virus and too many Americans refuse to wear one simply because they don't want to and that's why we lead the world in virus deaths and cases.

Come on folks! If you consider yourself to be a spiritual person then do the spiritual thing. As the rest of the world knows, masks offer protection against the biggest pandemic the world has ever seen.

I think God knows, too.

Jeffrey Monfort, Portage