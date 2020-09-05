LETTER: Common sense gun reform is needed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This country needs common sense gun reform. The second amendment should not infringe on the first amendment.

When peaceful demonstrations are permitted, demonstrators should not be able to bring weapons. Things get heated and people end up shooting each other.

At peaceful demonstrations, only trained law enforcement should be allowed to possess weapons. Right and left-wing extremists and ordinary citizens must all demonstrate unarmed.

The civilian police will protect and serve. There is no place at peaceful demonstrations for militias or vigilantes or their weapons, whether the weapons be bullets, paint balls, clubs, stones, or pepper spray.

Common sense reforms are long overdue. It is urgent that legislators pass laws to protect the first amendment before more people die demonstrating and expressing their constitutional right to free speech and assembly.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo