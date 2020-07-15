LETTER: Communities fighting Covid-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you to our communities for your commitment in fighting COVID-19. We have been successful so far in flattening the curve using science and infection prevention strategies, including physical distancing, masking and hand washing. The number of COVID-19 cases in our communities has remained low and lives have been saved because of your resolve.

We want to express our gratitude for the outpouring of donations, especially acknowledging those who made cloth masks. We distributed 3,600 masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19. We also appreciate the innovation and collaboration of our health partners and area businesses to ensure healthcare teams had appropriate PPE allowing us to provide safe, high-quality care.

The low rate of new COVID-19 cases in our area allows many businesses to restart our local economy. Sauk Prairie Healthcare also resumed essential services that were interrupted by the pandemic. The rigorous preparation to resume services focused on ensuring safety, quality, and personalized care.

At Sauk Prairie Healthcare, we are prepared, safe, and ready to meet your health needs. Thank you for your trust and confidence in us. And thank you for your steadfast commitment in fighting COVID-19.

Shawn Lerch, Sauk City