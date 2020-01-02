LETTER: Community Christmas Dinner served 300; thanks for support

Once again, the loving and generous people of Baraboo have made the Community Christmas Dinner a joyful event. This is the 16th year of the dinner and we would like to thank all who have contributed to serving a Christmas dinner to more than 300 persons at the First United Methodist Church.

Many local organizations and individuals have contributed to the success of the event by contributing cash and food. Thank you to Festival Foods, Pierce's Express Market, Neat-O Bake Shoppe, Walmart, Jose’s Mexican Restaurant, Lipari Food, The Coffee Bean Connection, Bekah Kates, and the Presbyterian Women’s group. Thank you to United Church of Christ and the First Presbyterian Church for sharing facilities.

Thank you to scores of volunteers who worked for days decorating the hall, cooking and serving food, delivering dinners to homebound, providing a safe parking lot. Extra special thanks to all who participated on the clean-up crew.

Thank you to the Baraboo News Republic, to 99.7 MAX FM and to all who promoted the dinner in signs, store windows, and publications.

And thank you to our guests who joined us at dinner and in their homes. We were blessed to be together.

Judy Ellington and Mary Ellen Murray, co-chairs, Baraboo