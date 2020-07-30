LETTER: Community responds with support

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On behalf of Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation, I express our deep gratitude to the community. In early April, we asked you for help, so that the hospital could purchase the supplies and equipment needed to care for patients impacted by COVID-19. And community members responded with an outpouring of generosity.

Thanks to those gifts, the foundation has provided the hospital with more than $220,000 in cash and material. With those resources, the hospital has purchased a sophisticated UV disinfectant system, several Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPRs), an additional ventilator, and other supplies and technology. These purchases will be used to provide patients high quality care and protect hospital personnel as the pandemic continues and after it abates.

We appreciate every gift. To our long-time supporters and new donors; Sauk Prairie Healthcare team members and patients; businesses and all individuals who donated, a heartfelt thank you!

Please stay well informed and stay safe. We rely on you!

Jim Slattery, president, Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation Board, Prairie du Sac