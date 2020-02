We would like to thank Dr. Douglas Arnold and his staff at the Divine Savior Wellness Center, Jim Shlimovitz, Andy Acker, Divine Savior Hospital, La Vita, family, friends, coaches, and the Portage High School, all of whom supported our son through his basketball injury.

We cannot tell you how much the support from all of you helped him get stronger every day. We have an amazing community, one to definitely be proud of.