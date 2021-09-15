 Skip to main content
LETTER: Complex national issues to work out
LETTER: Complex national issues to work out

The GOP rides an “owns the lib vibe” on the Afghanistan withdrawal while the Democrats have dug their heels in to defend Joe Biden. Quotes and voting records from years ago spin to the surface, while Americans dig into their collective certainties. These are some of the most well-educated, powerful, individuals in our country and yet when it comes down to the moment where we can collectively share the fault for 20 years of misallocated American dollars and tactical blunders, a moment where we can really pause, reflect, and ask ourselves, “How am I complicit in this failure? Why was the withdrawal so chaotic?” our leaders stumble into the mode of attributing explanations for an incredibly complex, nuanced situation that will be studied for years to come into single sentences or persons.

So, the question I pose for every reader is this: What can we learn from this? That none of us are above human nature. That courage means nothing without epistemic humility and the capacity to say, "I was wrong." And, that perhaps, our greatest struggle lies not against persons, but inside of our own hearts and souls.

Also, the new Phoebe Bridgers album is dope.

Kevin Veloso, Baraboo 

