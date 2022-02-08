 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Concerned about fair election maps

As a longtime former resident of Columbia County and as a former county board supervisor, I hope residents are as concerned about fair election maps as I am.

After the 2010 election, Republicans in the legislature met in secret and changed state legislative districts. In the words of Rep. Glenn Grothman, Republicans wouldn't have to worry about losing ever again. Thereby, we became the most gerrymandered state in the U.S. This is not good for Wisconsin. If Republicans are to win, it should be because they present the best candidates in fair elections.

Fair election maps are done in Iowa and as recently voted in in Michigan require bipartisan involvement in the process. If we did it that way, our elections would allow real competition among candidates.

Legislative districts are drawn up every ten years. The proposed Republican maps would allow for almost no changes. Unfortunately, our supreme court supports that. So, Gov. Evers proposed small changes to be more fair.

I would encourage everyone to get ahold of your representatives (go.madison.com/lawmakers) to encourage fair maps.

Susanna Bradley, Middleton

