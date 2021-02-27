LETTER: Concerned about the anti-democratic tilt in legislature

Since the beginning of the year, there have been no less than three news reports of anti-democratic proposals coming from the State Legislature. First, a bill to connect the electoral votes for presidential elections to our state’s gerrymandered congressional districts - SB61/AB35. Second, a report that majority party leadership in the state legislature have contracted lawyers for nearly 1 million taxpayer dollars to defend gerrymandered district maps when they likely end up in court later this year - they have already spent nearly $4 million. Third, a series of bill drafts are circulating that would further restrict absentee and in-person early voting despite the fact that our current election laws are among the most restrictive in the nation, and were passed into law by the same majority party in our state legislature.