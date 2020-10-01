 Skip to main content
LETTER: Coney Barrett worthy of Supreme Court
LETTER: Coney Barrett worthy of Supreme Court

In an Op-ed piece (Seattle Times, 9-28) by Noah Feldman, professor of constitutional and international law at Harvard University, stated of Amy Comey Barrett, that she is a textualist with the ability to bring logic and order to disorder and complex issues, a rare talent. She is a brilliant lawyer, a genuine and good person. She is a conservative and deeply committed Catholic.

So what, he asked. The Supreme Court interpretation draws on the full resources of the human mind. These beliefs should not be disqualifying, even though he will probably disagree with her rulings most of the time, because he is liberal. Feldman has known Barrett and worked with her more than 20 years and respects her legal skills and temperament and considers her to be highly qualified and expects her to be confirmed. He would rather have a principled brilliant lawyer on the bench rather than a weaker candidate.

He believes that the combination of smart and nice will be scary for liberals, but worthy and a great addition to the Supreme Court.

John Pickle, Jr., Lodi

