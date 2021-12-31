 Skip to main content
LETTER: Confusing odd/even parking rule
I'm writing to comment/complain about the odd and even parking rule in the city of Baraboo. Signs posted as you enter the city state that you are to park on the even numbered side of the street on even numbered days. When my daughter arrived on Dec. 20 she parked in front of our house number 326 an even number. At 3:18 am a parking ticket was issued, now Dec. 21. Was she expected to set her alarm for midnight to move her car? No snow was predicted. Five days before Christmas, welcome home after three years, two years with travel bans and quarantine, etc.

Kristi Voelker, Baraboo

