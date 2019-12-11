LETTER: Congratulations to Portage math team champs and teachers

I speak for many when I express my excitement regarding the Portage High School math team's victory at the University of Wisconsin- Platteville Math Challenge on Nov. 5. Unfortunately many shrink at the very sound of the word mathematics.

As a product design engineer I’m aware that the physical and economic performance of all products in the global supply chain are constantly monitored mathematically. In fact, math is considered by some to be the natural universal language of color, sound, rhythm and mechanics of this creation; even wondering which came first: creation or math that defines it.

The daring leading-edge pioneers are theoretical physicists. Their vehicle: Math. Albert Einstein was a theoretical physicist who claimed, like some before him, that his work was to explore the mind of God. In 2012, with the energy to light a city and temperatures 13,000 times hotter than our sun, the math that suggested the existence of the God Particle was confirmed.

God is love. Math is creation’s love language. I hope the star created to mark this Christmas season brings love to all, and a greater appreciation of math.

Henry Brown, Portage