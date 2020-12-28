 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Congress needs to pass several reforms
comments
LETTER

LETTER: Congress needs to pass several reforms

{{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump’s pardons show what kind of person he is. For the 75 million who voted for the loser, good luck in finding another “dear leader” as corrupt as the one-term, impeached Republican president. He lost by a landslide.

There are many huge lessons from the last five years. Congress needs to reform the presidential pardon. Congress needs to reform the presidential emoluments law. The Constitution was written when people thought a president would be an ethical person.

Congress needs to reform campaign laws. Candidates should be free from foreign influence of campaign help, money, and other things of value such as social media, state-sponsored propaganda campaigns and hackings.

We had a bad five years. Hopefully, President Joe Biden and Vice-president Kamala Harris will pull us out of the huge hole the GOP has put our country in.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo 

comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Time to be productive

We can only control our response. This is the way of peaceful rural living and true American, non-Marxist values. We are not like the animals …

Opinion

LETTER: Making Christmas bright

Pandemic or not, nothing could stop Santa from doing his part again this year for the Downtown Beaver Dam Inc festivities. He stopped at Culve…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News