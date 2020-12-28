LETTER: Congress needs to pass several reforms

Donald Trump’s pardons show what kind of person he is. For the 75 million who voted for the loser, good luck in finding another “dear leader” as corrupt as the one-term, impeached Republican president. He lost by a landslide.

There are many huge lessons from the last five years. Congress needs to reform the presidential pardon. Congress needs to reform the presidential emoluments law. The Constitution was written when people thought a president would be an ethical person.

Congress needs to reform campaign laws. Candidates should be free from foreign influence of campaign help, money, and other things of value such as social media, state-sponsored propaganda campaigns and hackings.

We had a bad five years. Hopefully, President Joe Biden and Vice-president Kamala Harris will pull us out of the huge hole the GOP has put our country in.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo