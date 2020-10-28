LETTER: Consider more than one source when preparing to vote

Have you made a plan to vote? It is a right that we often take for granted. I grew up in a family that never missed an election. Maybe you did too. My folks felt it was a privilege to live in the United States of America where all citizens are a vital part of our democracy. They knew that the government is us. I remember the assortment of opinions that contributed to lively discussions at breakfast on our farm. And, in subsequent years, having had more than 200 farm trainees work with us from around the globe, those farm breakfast discussions continued with an international flair. Did we all agree? Occasionally. Did we share opinions? A lot of them. Did these experiences help me make my voting decisions? Ya sure, ya betcha they did.