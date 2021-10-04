LETTER: Contact reps for fair maps

Right after hundreds of Wisconsinites participated on Sept. 27 in a legislative lobby day to request fair maps, our legislature passed Assembly Joint Resolution 80 and Senate Joint Resolution 63 to largely preserve the state’s existing district lines. Also, our legislature is wasting taxpayer dollars by bringing premature lawsuits to protect the existing maps. In other words, our legislature wants to keep the 2011 rigged partisan election maps. They want to protect their own jobs instead of protecting democracy.

Wisconsin is, by party affiliation, a purple, or bipartisan, state. Prior to the corrupt 2011 process that resulted in our current gerrymandered maps, we sometimes had a majority of Republicans and sometimes had a majority of Democrats in office. Since 2011, however, our bipartisan reality has been falsely distorted by an overrepresentation of Republicans in our state legislature and federal delegation.

This is the year to draw the maps properly. A functioning democratic government cannot not pre-select one party or the other. Please call your state Assembly and Senate representatives and demand fair maps. Demand that the new maps be simply drawn by a nonpartisan commission, passed through the legislature, and signed by the governor. Your calls will make a difference.

Tess Carr, Lodi