LETTER: Contingency budgets should pay for legitimate costs

In the Dec. 9 Baraboo News Republic article giving an update on the Baraboo middle school construction project, construction manager Brian Horras mentioned contingency budgets could potentially be used on some smaller projects to "enhance the overall final project." My idea of a contingency fund is that it is used to potentially pay for legitimate cost overruns or needed items that were inadvertently overlooked during the planning and bidding process. Let's use any money not needed as I described to reduce the final cost of the project to taxpayers, not for unneeded enhancements. At the least, all enhancements should be approved and voted on by the school board.