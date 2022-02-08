LETTER: Cooperation works better than accusation

I am responding to Supervisor Dan Siegmann’s Jan. 21 letter about the county board. While agreeing with fiscal responsibility, I was surprised to read about the “great deal of fraud and mismanagement of our money” as well as officials “developing some personally beneficial relationships within the county government” and that they are trying to “protect all the perks that come from the relationships developed over the years.”

If Supervisor Siegmann feels that others have conflicts of interest, then he could consider taking that evidence to the district attorney or sheriff. That is the legal way to hold elected officials to account. But without a shred of evidence, vague accusations and innuendos impugn every official on the county board.

If we want to maintain services in the most economical, efficient way possible, then instead of publicly accusing colleagues, perhaps we should focus on what we have in common. Working together isn’t sexy, bt If I am lucky enough to be elected for my fifth, two-year term in April, I will continue to work with every single supervisor because that is how government works best.

Lisa Derr, Beaver Dam