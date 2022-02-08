 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER

LETTER: Cooperation works better than accusation

  • 0

I am responding to Supervisor Dan Siegmann’s Jan. 21 letter about the county board. While agreeing with fiscal responsibility, I was surprised to read about the “great deal of fraud and mismanagement of our money” as well as officials “developing some personally beneficial relationships within the county government” and that they are trying to “protect all the perks that come from the relationships developed over the years.”

If Supervisor Siegmann feels that others have conflicts of interest, then he could consider taking that evidence to the district attorney or sheriff. That is the legal way to hold elected officials to account. But without a shred of evidence, vague accusations and innuendos impugn every official on the county board.

If we want to maintain services in the most economical, efficient way possible, then instead of publicly accusing colleagues, perhaps we should focus on what we have in common. Working together isn’t sexy, bt If I am lucky enough to be elected for my fifth, two-year term in April, I will continue to work with every single supervisor because that is how government works best.

People are also reading…

Lisa Derr, Beaver Dam

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: Support police, fire, EMT

As we begin 2022, we hear about all the activities that have taken so far this year countrywide and statewide including shootings and deaths o…

LETTER: Act 10 right then and now

My family and friends will scold me for this letter. I was stalked for over two years because I supported Act 10 and Gov. Scott Walker. Despit…

LETTER: Little for mayor

I'd like to voice my encouragement for Kyle Little as he runs for Mayor of the City of Portage. Kyle Little understands the City of Portage be…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News