LETTER: Corn Carnival cancelled

The Randolph Community Corn Carnival Committee should be in the last stages of preparing for the 58th anniversary of our Labor Day celebration. Instead, like many events this year, our Labor Day Corn Carnival has been cancelled also. But this committee is so very thankful for our faith contributors. A

lthough this year’s celebration has been cancelled the following have said keep our donation and use it for next year’s start-up costs. These very generous donors include The Slinger family, Ergo Bank, Smedema Trucking, D&D Lawn Service, Sam’s Well Drilling, Inc., L&R DeVries & Sons, Vita Plus Corporation, Randolph Community Funeral Home, Electronic Components & Services, and Macheel Excavating, and National Exchange Bank & Trust.

The Community Corn Carnival will return in 2021…. Ready to celebrate for the new year and the year that was missed.

Our thanks again to our wonderful donors and see you September 6, 2021.

Debra Wells, Community Corn Carnival treasurer, Fox Lake