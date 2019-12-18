LETTER: Corporations, ALEC taking our rights of speech, assembly

While the country is giving attention to the impeachment process, American Legislative Exchange Council, a corporate means of influencing lawmakers to do tricks for them, has been producing prefab bills across the country that suspend our rights under the First Amendment of free speech and assembly.

It began in Texas in September when protesters peaceably halted oil tankers of Exxon and Shell one day from moving 700,000 barrels of oil headed for China. In 2018, ALEC had produced the “Critical Infrastructure Protection Act” which punishes legitimate protests with felony charges, exorbitant fines, and imprisonment in response to the Standing Rock Sioux tribe’s standoff against the Dakota Access pipeline. All to protect corporate profiteers from us.

Giving large sums of money to state legislators has produced bills in Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas. Presently they are being pushed in Colorado, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and yes, in Wisconsin. This information is found in the November issue of Lowdown.

Corporations claim these laws are necessary to prevent violence and vandalism, but laws are already in the books against those crimes, so the real and scary intent is to keep people from exercising their democratic rights.

Allegra Zick, North Freedom