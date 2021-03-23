LETTER: Country could use religious moderation

New Englanders have a saying, “Everything in moderation, nothing to excess.”

America’s conservative Christians might take that to heart. Some have taken a hard right turn in recent years, and that has not been good for America. The man who killed eight women near Atlanta on March 16, six of whom were Asian-Americans, was described by those who knew him as a devout Christian who thought he was “eliminating temptation.”

Many of the insurrectionists who trashed our nation’s Capital on Jan. 6 were part of disgraced former President Donald Trump’s white evangelical base. They claimed to be doing God’s work. They were spurred on by none other than Trump’s spiritual advisor, Paula White, and evangelical leader Franklin Graham. Graham preached that God made Trump president to defend “Western civilization as we have known it.” His father, the late Rev. Billy Graham, was conspicuously absent from America’s civil rights movement.

In the 2020 presidential election, Americans had a choice between a devout go-to-church-every-Sunday Christian, and a serial liar and womanizer who preferred to spend Easter Sunday on the golf course. White evangelicals overwhelmingly preferred the liar, who ended his term in a deadly effort to overturn democracy.

America could use some religious moderation.

Dave Wester, Baraboo