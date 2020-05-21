LETTER: County board needs to go back to way it used to elect chairman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This letter is to support returning to the 100+ year tradition of changing the person who is elected board chairman by advancing the vice chairman for the next term. This will be done at the board's meeting on May 27. This would ensure there are fresh ideas and that different areas within the county have someone in the leadership position.

The last one-term board chairmen resided in the towns of Pacific, Wyocena, Otsego, city of Lodi and village of Poynette and Chairman (Vern) Gove from the city of Portage, who is completing his third term. The board is blessed with many competent and devoted members who can step up and assume the demanding duties of chairman.

In addition, it is my sense that there is growing concern about elected officials becoming entrenched in their position for too long. Change for change's sake is not the answer but making changes periodically is healthy not only for county government but also for the citizens. So I am urging the Columbia County Board members to take a good look at who they will elect as their leader for the coming two years.

Andy Ross, Poynette