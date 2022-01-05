LETTER: County Board should change meeting times

I spoke to a friend about the possibility of her running for a seat on the Columbia County Board. She said she couldn’t run because her job wouldn’t allow her to attend daytime board meetings.

This isn’t the first time I’ve heard this. People want to run for the board but can’t because of the daytime meetings. With the current make-up of the board consisting mostly of retired persons who can attend meetings during the day there has been opposition by many board members when proposals are made to change the meeting schedule. It’s a chicken and the egg situation.

I appreciate that our retired board members have a lot to contribute. People in the younger, employed generation also have a lot to contribute. There are a few board members who are still working and I’m glad their job offers the flexibility to participate in county governance but they are the exception.

Board members have said nobody wants to run for the County Board. The only way we’re going to encourage more participation is if you, the citizens represented by the bard, contact your County Board Supervisor and demand that this change be made.

Patti Herman, Lodi