LETTER: County Board won't even allow vote on redistricting

The grossly out of touch and imperious Executive Committee of the Columbia County Board of Supervisors refused to allow the County Board to even consider a November referendum on non-partisan redistricting.They voted not to allow the citizens to have a voice on this issue. What are they afraid of?

This matter goes to the heart of our democracy -- one person, one vote. 72% of Wisconsinites favor non-partisan redistricting for drawing congressional and legislative district boundaries. This support has been demonstrated in 51 other counties where county boards have passed resolutions of support and in 17 counties where the electorate have approved referenda in support.

Seven other counties have the item on the November ballot. Columbia County citizens will not be allowed to vote on this because of gross overreach by the "leaders" of the County Board. The Executive Committee nixed the item, unanimously. The chairman, Vern Gove, would not even allow a representative of Fair Maps Columbia County to speak.

Columbia County deserves better, way better.

Debra Byars, Poynette