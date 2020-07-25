LETTER: County Board's vote on masks shows ignorance

I am shocked, appalled, dismayed and angered by the Sauk County Board's misguided vote against mandating the wearing of masks.
Political bias, fear of facts and just plain stupidity triumphed over common sense and the well-being of us all. I am 80 years old and asthmatic and I wear a mask. But if you won't, then don't come near me. And don't expect me to patronize your business.
Nijole Etzwiler, Baraboo
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!