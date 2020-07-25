LETTER: County Board's vote on masks shows ignorance
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: County Board's vote on masks shows ignorance

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am shocked, appalled, dismayed and angered by the Sauk County Board's misguided vote against mandating the wearing of masks.

Political bias, fear of facts and just plain stupidity triumphed over common sense and the well-being of us all. I am 80 years old and asthmatic and I wear a mask. But if you won't, then don't come near me. And don't expect me to patronize your business.

Nijole Etzwiler, Baraboo 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News