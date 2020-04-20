LETTER: County considering travel ban more than a little troubling

The Columbia County Board of Supervisors Executive Committee discussion regarding limiting out-of-state travelers from entering the county, as reported April 18, should be more than troubling to all of us.
The casual manner in which this “option” was discussed by Corporate Counsel Joseph Ruf and Supervisor JoAnn Winger is breathtaking in terms of violating constitutional rights. Supervisor Barry Pufahl was equally clueless as he leaves the door wide open to voting for a travel limit.
I urge all of these elected officials to go back and read the oath of office they took and swore to uphold the Constitution.
Tom Anderson, Pardeeville
