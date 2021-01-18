LETTER: County deserves to know why ME asked to resign

My experience with her concerning my husband's death in the hospital, were nothing but great. She is a caring, compassionate person. My situation was such that I needed morgue services to take care of my husband until I could do a home burial. She was called, came to the hospital and was caring. She answered my concerns fully, took his body to the county morgue. When I went to prepare him, she offered cleaning supplies and then left me to my privacy, while she was available in her office if I needed her. In a day, we picked his body up to take home to bury. Removing her is a disservice to our community, who needs to know why, along with her.