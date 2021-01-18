LETTER: County deserves to know why ME asked to resign

I was shocked to hear that the county medical examiner Angela Hinze has been asked to resign. As usual with government, no details are told.
My experience with her concerning my husband's death in the hospital, were nothing but great. She is a caring, compassionate person. My situation was such that I needed morgue services to take care of my husband until I could do a home burial. She was called, came to the hospital and was caring. She answered my concerns fully, took his body to the county morgue. When I went to prepare him, she offered cleaning supplies and then left me to my privacy, while she was available in her office if I needed her. In a day, we picked his body up to take home to bury. Removing her is a disservice to our community, who needs to know why, along with her.
Karen Warner-Snyder, Portage