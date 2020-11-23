LETTER: County official thank public for election support

The Sauk County Constitutional Officers thank everyone for the support provided during this year's election. The pandemic certainly presented many new challenges for everyone, and this campaign season was no exception. From start to finish, your signatures, kind words of encouragement and votes were greatly appreciated and remind us, as elected officials, what an honor and privilege it is to serve the people of Sauk County, Thanks again for your support and stay healthy.
On behalf of, Becky Evert, Sauk County clerk; Elizabeth Geoghegan, Sauk County treasurer; Brent Bailey, Sauk County Register of Deeds
Brent Bailey, Baraboo
