LETTER: County residents deserve honest representation

Jean Berlin, John Dietz, Shane Gibson, Bill Hambrecht, Glen Johnson, Tom Kriegl, Kevin Lins, Valerie McAuliffe, John Miller, Pat Rego, Kristin White Eagle and Peter Vedro are members of the Sauk County Board who are working very hard to give you the honest, dependable, well-researched representation you deserve. I have attended enough county board and Executive & Legislative meetings, and recognize good government - not politics - when I see it.
Those members who are not listed here are obstructionists, with their own agendas and some repeat falsehoods over and over trying to convince us they are facts. We cannot go back to the prior administration.
We need county board members who represent us, the citizens of Sauk County, and our best interests, not their time and money-wasting, ego-building actions.
Sauk County citizens deserve to be represented by these listed board members. Keep this in mind when you vote April 7.
Mary Carol Solum, Merrimac
