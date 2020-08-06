LETTER: County supervisors evidently support gerrymandering

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Columbia County Board’s Executive Committee stopped citizens from weighing in on a question that 53 Wisconsin counties already support: “Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?”

Serving on the board for 34 years, I don’t remember a more gutless decision than this one by Vern Gove, JoAnn Wingers, Bob Koch, James E. Foley and Barry Pufahl. Maybe they have forgotten their non-partisan roles, instead acting like partisan hacks to prevent discussion by the full board.

Of course these committee members know Wisconsin is gerrymandered. According to fairelectionsproject.org, “in 2012, there was a 430,000 vote swing in the Democrats’ favor, but Republicans still came back with 60 [Assembly] seats.” In 2018, Dems won all five Constitutional statewide offices and 53% of Assembly votes but ended up with just 36% representation there.

The great publisher William T. Evjue used to say, “Let the people have the truth and the freedom to discuss it, and all will go well.”

By killing the fair maps question in their committee, five members of the Columbia County Board decided to put a thumb on the scale of voting justice. Shame on them.

Donald Nelson, Wisconsin Dells