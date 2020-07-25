LETTER: County's health department not up to COVID task

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When did it become acceptable for doctors to make presumptions instead of running tests to find the cause of one's illness? When did it become acceptable for people without medical degrees to tell those with degrees how to treat their patients?

This is going on in our community and it needs to stop before large numbers of people lose their lives. Why does the county not contact people until they have a positive result? If the hospital has presumed one's results, should HHS not also assume and try to contact-trace those that person had contact with? By waiting the 3-10 days for the results they have allowed those contacts to (possibly) further infect this community.

The only reason COVID continues to plague us is because our county HHS doesn't have a clue what they are doing and it is time County Board members stand up and start making changes inside that department. Failure to do so will have dire consequences for those with pre-existing conditions that cannot afford to wait for COVID results before they receive their normal course of treatment.

Stas Urban, Portage